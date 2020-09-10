Covid caregiver arrested for drug possession; Strip search at jail reveals more drugs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A Wichita Falls woman who told police she works on the COVID floor of a senior care center faces three drug charges after officers said they found prescription pills in her purse and later at jail book in, meth in her private area.

Jennifer Salinas Maples is charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance. An officer said a car was stopped on Wednesday, September 9 at Old Iowa Park Road and Central Freeway for failure to signal.

The officer said Maples gave consent to search the vehicle and he found a prescription bottle in her purse with 30 pills with no prescription label. The officer said the pills were identified as an anxiety and depression medication.

Prior to transporting Maples to jail, officers said they explained if she had any other illegal substances she would be charged with tampering with evidence, and she said she had nothing else. On the way to the jail they said she told them she worked at a senior care center on the COVID floor, so she was taken to the hospital for testing.

Then at the jail when told she would be strip searched, police said she asked if she could go into the bathroom, and was told no. Officers said she began to cry and told them she had more drugs in her private area. Officers said she retrieved a clear baggie containing what later tested to be meth.