COVID cases rise in WFISD



WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district, with 203 active cases among students and 23 active cases among staff members as of August 30, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAME STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 32 1 Rider High School 12 2 Wichita Falls High School 15 0 Barwise Middle School 7 1 Kirby Middle School 30 3 McNiel Middle School 21 3 Booker T. Washington Elementary 3 0 Brook Village Elementary 1 0 Burgess Elementary 16 2 Crockett Elementary 6 1 Cunningham Elementary 4 2 Fain Elementary 5 0 Fowler Elementary 5 1 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 4 2 Jefferson Elementary 1 0 Lamar Elementary 12 0 Milam Elementary 3 0 Scotland Park Elementary 6 0 Sheppard Elementary 4 0 Southern Hills Elementary 2 0 West Foundation Elementary 9 1 Zundy Elementary 2 0 Farris Early Childhood 2 0 Northwest Head Start 1 0 Career Education Center N/A 1 Denver N/A 3 Other N/A 0 TOTAL 203 23

As of August 30, 116 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County for the week and the number of hospitalizations has stayed the same at 76 since last reported August 27, 2021.

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

