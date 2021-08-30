COVID cases rise in WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is currently reporting on their COVID-19 tracking website total active cases in the district, with 203 active cases among students and 23 active cases among staff members as of August 30, 2021.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School321
Rider High School122
Wichita Falls High School150
Barwise Middle School71
Kirby Middle School303
McNiel Middle School213
Booker T. Washington Elementary30
Brook Village Elementary10
Burgess Elementary162
Crockett Elementary61
Cunningham Elementary42
Fain Elementary50
Fowler Elementary51
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary42
Jefferson Elementary10
Lamar Elementary120
Milam Elementary30
Scotland Park Elementary60
Sheppard Elementary40
Southern Hills Elementary20
West Foundation Elementary91
Zundy Elementary20
Farris Early Childhood20
Northwest Head Start10
Career Education CenterN/A1
DenverN/A3
OtherN/A0
TOTAL20323

As of August 30, 116 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wichita County for the week and the number of hospitalizations has stayed the same at 76 since last reported August 27, 2021.

WFISD is encouraging the community to “Mask Up” with rising cases numbers in schools.

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

