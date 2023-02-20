WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported on Friday, February 16, 2023, three new COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 627.

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 153 155 223

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 44 new COVID-19 cases from the period of February 10, 2023, to February 16, 2023, down from 76 new cases the week of February 2, 2023. The Health District also reported 69 recoveries during that time frame.

There are 4 (9%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 40 (91%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 19 new re-infection cases. Of those, 1 (5%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 18 (95%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 9.8%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday, February 16, 2023, 4 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County as of February 3, 2023, down from the 10 hospitalizations reported on February 3, 2023.

Of the 4 individuals hospitalized on Friday, February 3, 2023, three are vaccine breakthrough cases; of those, all 3 have completed their primary series but are not up to date. There are no reinfections among currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

As of February 17, 2023, there are 67 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 4 hospitalized and 63 recovering from home.

The breakdown of the number of active COVID-19 cases per city in Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 54 active cases

— 54 active cases Burkburnett — 6 active cases

— 6 active cases Iowa Park — 7 active cases

— 7 active cases Electra — No active cases

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the period of February 10, 2023, to February 16, 2023, the Health District is reporting 44 new cases, 3 deaths, 4 hospitalizations, and 69 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that time period was 9.8%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 91%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. The updated Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available and recommended by the CDC, and includes protection against the predominant Omicron strain.

