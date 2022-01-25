COVID testing resumes for WFISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and staff at WFISD can once again have a rapid COVID-19 test performed at Carrigan School.

The decision to close the Carrigan Center, where the district has housed testing for students and staff members, is due to a lack of testing supplies, according to WFISD officials.

The Center closed on January 13 and reopened on January 25.

The testing center is located at 1609 Blonde St in Wichita Falls and is open from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As of Monday, January 24, there are 278 active COVID-19 cases among WFISD campuses, with 167 active cases among students and 108 active cases among staff members.