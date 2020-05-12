Cowabunga Ink makes viral video to raise spirits of tattoo shops

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Employees at Cowabunga Ink hopes a viral video that they posted to their Facebook Page on May 9, keeps local artists in high spirits.

One local tattoo artist hopes Governor Abbott soon will make a decision about tattoo shops. The Artist believes they are already stringent on safety and hygiene standards should allow safe reopening.

“We have families to provide for, I got bills like everybody else, and I’m trying to make ends meet right now,” tattoo artist Jordan Ash Pulley said. “I don’t have any financial help, no help from the government, I just want to get back to work and I miss being at the shop, you know this is my second home.”

More than six thousand residents have signed a petition asking the governor to reopen tattoo businesses in Texas. We have a link to that petition below.

