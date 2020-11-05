Cowboy Church hosting live, silent auctions at Sale Barn Cowboy Church this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Cowboy Church is raising money for local initiatives, including a bolder for Kaleb Honea at Rider High School.

The church will be hosting live and silent auctions at the Sale Barn Cowboy Church outside Jolly on Saturday, Nov. 7 starting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to event officials, 176 items ranging from cowboy hats to hunting gear to jewelry will be on the auction block. Items that are valued at $100 or more will be put on the live auction at 11 a.m. Items below $100 will be put in the multiple silent auctions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials also said there will be live music and food trucks present at the event.

All proceeds will be distributed to various, local initiatives.

