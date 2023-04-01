WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — You can learn about the western days on the plains and cowboy life out at Cowboy True.

From photos, to art and sculptors, there is plenty of fun for people to see.

Friday was the Preview Party allowing attendees to check out the exhibits and talk with artists. Chuckwagon appetizers were also available to chow down on and there was even line dancing lessons to go along with the live music!

A vendor, who is at the event for the first time, says he’s excited to learn more about the event and talk with artists.

“I enjoy hanging out with like-minded artists of all facets of the artistic world, getting to know them. You know, I like to get to meet new people and get our work, our fine artwork out there a little more,” Joe Duty said.

The event starts at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1. There’s also a VIP dinner and dance that will follow.

