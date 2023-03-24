WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cowboy True Art & Culture Fair is celebrating 12 years and will kick off the event Friday, March 31. The family-friendly art exhibit will feature live entertainment at 111 Burnett Street at the JS Bridwell Ag Center.

The event supports the Arts Council WF and Whispers of Hope Horse Farm. According to a release, Cowboy True is a celebration honoring working cowboys and the art, gear, and trappings that come from their daily lives.

Timeline of Activities:

Friday Night – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to the public, $5 admission per person, 17 and under are free (Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door)

• Live music by Prairie Moon

• Complimentary beans and cornbread provided by HX Chuck Wagon

• 40+ Artist Exhibits and Demonstrations

• Line Dancing Lessons with Kelise Cunningham

• Cowboy Poetry & Music Exhibition

• Art & Culture Demonstrations – BNSF Railway, Texas Folklife, Matt Litz Silversmithing, Rebecca Jane Fisher Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas

• Jack Stevens Legacy Sculpture Exhibit

• Artist Award Announcements

• Chuck Wagon Gathering – Montague Cowboy Church, Saint Jo Cowboy Church, Granbury Cowboy Church, Yellow Rose Chuck Wagon

• Official State of Texas Longhorn Herd from Fort Griffin Historical Site

• Silent Auction

• Cash Bar

Saturday Daytime – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Open to the public, $5 admission per person, 17 and under are free

• Whispers of Hope Horse & Cattle Demo Clinic in the Arena

• 40+ Artist Exhibits and Demonstrations

• Jack Stevens Legacy Sculpture Exhibit

• Cowboy Poetry & Music throughout the day

• Steward Family Band playing music throughout the day

• Chuck Wagon Gathering – Montague Cowboy Church, Saint Jo Cowboy Church, Granbury Cowboy Church, Yellow Rose Chuck Wagon

• Painting Classes with How Great Thou Art Studio & Rachel Liles @ 10am and 2pm (must be registered in advance through HGTA Studio)

• Official State of Texas Longhorn Herd from Fort Griffin Historical Site

• Silent Auction

Saturday Evening – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Open to the public, $50 admission per person, 17 and under are free

• Meet and Greet with 40+ Exhibiting Artists

• Heavy Cowboy Hors d’oeuvres including Western Burgers, BBQ Brisket Sliders, Huevos Rancheros and Jalapeño Bites created by Chartwell’s & Chef Abdiel Laboy

• Live music by the Strolling Fiddlers

• Live Auction

• Cash Bar

Tickets and information can be found online at artscouncilwf.org/cowboytrue or by emailing development@artscouncilwf.org.

The mission of Cowboy True is to educate the North Central Texas region about the honor, art and beauty of a cowboy’s daily life. The Cowboy True Art Exhibit features artists and craftsmen from across the country. Artists are juried into the event based on their artistic skill and strong representation of the Cowboy way of life.

