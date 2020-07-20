Cowboy True art exhibit, auction goes virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is moving forward with the 9th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction exclusively online.

The art exhibit and auction will be held on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1 online at CowboyTrue.org!

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and health guidelines, the event committee agreed to cancel the physical exhibit this year.

Guests can visit CowboyTrue.org to view the complete exhibit, including artists from around the country who can show you their work and talk to you about cowboy art.

Event officials said they will also be live-streaming musical performances, awards announcements, prize drawings and much more.

Tickets for the Cow Camp prize drawings are $50 and can be purchased online at CowboyTrue.org.

List of prizes includes 8 items, such as a Whispers of Hope Trail Ride, a time share to several destination options, a Charlie One Horse Hat, a handmade knife by artist Harold Losey and a custom designed silver belt buckle by artist Dan Shores.

Event Timeline

Friday, July 31st @ 6:30pm

Virtual artist exhibits and gallery open at CowboyTrue.org

Artist awards presentation

Strolling Fiddlers live streaming

Auction opens online

Saturday, August 1st @ 10am to 9pm