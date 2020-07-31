Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction goes virtual

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council WF is moving forward with the 9th Annual Cowboy True Art Exhibit & Auction beginning Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be entirely online.

Guests can visit CowboyTrue.org to view the complete exhibit, including artists from around the country who can show you their work and talk to you about cowboy art.

CowboyTrue.org will also be live-streaming musical performances, awards announcements, prize drawings and much more.

Tickets for the Cow Camp prize drawings are $50 and can be purchased online at CowboyTrue.org. List of prizes includes 8 items, such as a Whispers of Hope Trail Ride, a timeshare to several destination options, a Charlie One Horse Hat, a handmade knife by artist Harold Losey and a custom-designed silver belt buckle by artist Dan Shores.

Friday, July 31 — 6:30 p.m.

Virtual artist exhibits and gallery open

Artist awards presentation

Strolling Fiddlers livestream

Auction opens online

Saturday, August 1 — 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.