WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new bike statue has been added to the streets of downtown Wichita Falls.

Unveiled on the corner of 8th Street and Scott Avenue Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, the newest bicycle statue was made in honor of Cowboy True, a local event geared toward educating people about the cowboy lifestyle.

Below is a Facebook post from Downtown Wichita Falls Development’s Facebook page about the unveiling: