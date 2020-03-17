1  of  18
Cowboy True postponed until July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Board of Directors for the Arts Council, Wichita Falls Area, Inc., and Cowboy True Committee have decided to postpone the two-day Cowboy True event, until July 31 and August 1, 2020.

The event was originally scheduled for March 27 and 28.

“It has been decided that postponing the Cowboy True event until July 31st and August 1st, 2020 is the best decision for the welfare our community and all artists, volunteers and staff involved,” officials said in a press release Tuesday.

For questions about pre-sold tickets and table sales, you may call (940) 766-3347.

The planning for this event will continue through the next few months and the public can expect a fun two days of family-friendly activities, local and regional artists, a traditional chuckwagon meal more.

In addition, the Arts Council is following all recommendations and guidelines of health officials and the CDC, so we can ensure all staff and visitors to the Kemp Center for the Arts and The Forum have a safe, comfortable experience.

The buildings and the office are open during regular operating hours and will continue to assess the status on a daily basis.

