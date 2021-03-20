Cowboy True weekend event to end with dinner fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cowboy True rolled on for another day at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center today!

The event hosts 40 artists from around the country, with many from Texoma, that are either cowboys who are working artists or enjoy creating work that reflects the cowboy way of life.

Whether that’s painting, sculptures, drawings, jewelry or even alcohol, they had just about everything covered.

A lot of art to see, but Development Coordinator for the Arts Council of Wichita Falls Kristen Shiplet said these events can be so important to the heritage of the area.

“We want to make our artists very happy and feature their work in an appropriate way that makes our community excited about seeing their work and seeing their work and exploring our heritage of where we live, this is important, this is a ranching community that was built on that and we love to embrace that,” Shiplet said.

After being free and open to the public all Friday and Saturday, the 10th annual event caps things off tonight with their ticketed dinner.

It’s the only fundraising portion of the event for the art council that benefits The Forum and Whispers of Hope farm.