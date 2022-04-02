WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To cap off Cowboy True presented by the Arts Council, they hosted the finale dinner right next door to the MPEC!

Guests were greeted in true cowboy fashion and were able to check out work from local artists and vendors that have been there the past couple days. This year’s featured artist Bobby Dove, who was front and center displaying his paintings and handmade jewelry that he’s been making since 1970.

Something Dove and his wife Kay describe as a great event every year, but his year makes all the hard work worth it.

“A piece like this may take six to seven weeks. It depends on how easy it goes. Sometimes it goes a little easier but I love doing it and Cowboy True is always a good place to show your work at. A lot of great artists here, a good turnout, and it’s just a nice showplace,” Dove said.

Officials say the mission behind Cowboy True is to show the public the diversity behind the cowboy culture and history told through many different art forms, while also providing a central hub for these artists. And by the looks, they did just that!