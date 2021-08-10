Cowboys On Tour Hall of Fame trailer to stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A one-of-a-kind interactive attraction every Dallas Cowboys fan will love is making a stop in Wichita Falls on the eve of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

The Cowboys On Tour Hall of Fame Trailer will be on display at United Market Street on the corner of Kell Boulevard and Fairway Boulevard on Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event is free for all Cowboys fans in the community to participate in and enjoy.

The Dallas Cowboys On Tour is a mobile program dedicated to bringing the Cowboys experience to fans, equipped with a Hall Of Fame Museum with exhibits depicting the history of the franchise, including: