Cowboys, Washington set for 10th Thanksgiving meeting on Texoma’s Fox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and Washington are set to meet for the 10th time on Thanksgiving.

Dallas has won eight of the previous nine games.

Both teams are in contention in the woeful NFC East. They are tied with the New York Giants while Philadelphia leads the division at 3-6-1.

Quarterbacks Alex Smith and Washington and Andy Dalton of Dallas have 25 years of experience combined but just one Thanksgiving meeting between them.

Smith lost to Baltimore with San Francisco in 2011.

The veterans whose teams didn’t expect them to be in charge of the Washington and Dallas offenses when the season started will meet Thursday at the home of the Cowboys.

And that’s not the only improbable storyline.

Despite both clubs being 3-7, the winner will be in first place in the NFC East for at least a few days.

The game kicks off Thanksgiving Day at 3:00 p.m. on Texoma’s Fox.