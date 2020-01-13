Crab Kingdom owners hope to catch WF reign with debut

Crab Kingdom off Call Field Road has been in the works since August 2019.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new seafood restaurant in Wichita Falls officially opened its doors Saturday.

Crab Kingdom off Call Field Road has been in the works since August 2019.

The owners moved from Azle and wanted to create a cajun establishment in a bigger city.

Meals are served in a boil bag, put straight on the table covered in plastic and with a choice of how spicy to make it.

Customers have the option of sauce ranging from no spice to extra hot.

“From crabs to lobster tails to all the seafood, we also have chicken and some of the vegetables that you need and fried rice,” friend of Crab Kingdom owners John Nunno said.

The restaurant is hiring, click here for more information.