Craig Carter says criminal conspiracy behind recent arrest, accident that claimed daughter’s life

DENTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona businessman who ran for state office twice since 2020 is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident at his other home in Fort Worth.

Craig Carter mugshot courtesy Denton County Jail

Craig Carter was booked into jail on December 15, 2021, in Denton for the alleged assault on the night of December 14 at his home in Fort Worth.

Details of the offense are unclear but our newsroom is attempting to obtain them from Fort Worth police and Denton County.

A spokesperson for the Forth Worth Police Department said it was an “on view” arrest so no warrant was issued.

Carter spoke to our newsroom by phone to tell his side of the story.

During the phone conversation with Carter, he said he had video of the alleged assault, which will prove his innocence.

Carter said the man he is charged with assaulting actually broke into his home, put a gun to his head, dragged him outside, and hit him in the head with the gun.

Carter said contrary to what the man and police said, he did not have a gun.

Carter alleged there is a criminal organization behind this attack, which he said is a “setup”.

Carter also claimed the organization was behind a fatal car accident in Denton County during the Texas House District 68 runoff, which killed his young daughter and mother-in-law, and seriously injured his son.

Carter said the motive of the accident and this setup are both tied to his run for office.

Carter said he recorded the attack on his phone and the district attorney has a copy, and once the facts come out, the charges will be dropped and it will be proven it was a setup.

According to Carter, the Fort Worth police would not look at the video which would have proven his innocence, but said “the truth will come out” and that it is “unbelievable.”

Carter said the other person involved did not know he was being recorded.

Carter did not lay any blame on the Fort Worth police in his arrest, saying they were only doing their jobs, and that once the authorities finish the investigation he would share the video and comment on what it shows.

The fatal accident occurred in January 2021 and the driver involved was charged for an accident involving deaths. He posted a $600,000 bond the next day.

Carter ran for the Texas 30th District state senate seat in September 2020 and missed out on making it to the runoff.

He then ran for 68th District state representative and lost in the runoff with David Spiller.

Carter founded the Old Boot Factory and Hope 29:11 Food Bank Outreach in Nocona, in the abandoned Nocona Boot Factory building. He’s also an owner of Nocona Beer & Brewery.