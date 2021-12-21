Craig Carter’s arrest affidavit reveals that he pulled trigger of gun and more details of assault

DENTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for Nocona businessman and state office candidate Craig Carter gives a vastly different account of the details involved in his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Fort Worth.

Carter, who owns The Old Boot Factory and announced on social media a second run for state representative, was arrested on December 14 for an alleged assault at his estranged wife’s apartment in Fort Worth.

Denton County Jail

He was released on bond from the Denton County Jail on Dec. 15.

Carter said he was the one assaulted, not his wife’s friend, and that video he recorded would prove his story.

However, the Fort Worth police affidavit states Carter surprised his wife in her apartment and pointed a gun at her friend and pulled the trigger. Two officers responded to a person with a weapon call on December 14 and say they were told one man had another man on the ground with a gun to his head.

When they arrived at the scene they say they found a man on top of Carter outside the building with Carter’s arm behind his back and a belt tied around his hands.

They say Carter’s wife, who is separated from Carter, said she had moved into the apartment with her child.

She said she came home and was surprised to find Carter sitting on the couch holding a gun. She said the gun belonged to her friend and had been in a bag in a closet.

She said she tried to get Carter to give her the gun, but he refused, and she went out and down the stairs to get her friend.

The friend said he went inside and walked toward Carter and that Carter pointed the gun at him with his finger on the trigger, so he closed the distance and put his palm around the muzzle of the gun.

He said Carter pulled the trigger, but the safety was on so the gun did not fire. He said he disarmed Carter and took him outside to wait for police to arrive.

Carter was arrested and taken to the Denton County Jail.

On December 15, Carter’s wife who said she is getting a divorce, was granted an emergency restraining order against Carter, forbidding him from communicating with her, her family or her friend, and making any threats directly or through another person, or going within 500 feet of the protected persons, their home, school or workplace.

Carter announced via YouTube on December 7 he intended to run a second time for the 68th District State House seat. He also made an unsuccessful run for state senate.