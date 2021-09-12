Crash in Clay County sends three to hospital Saturday night

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A crash on Highway 287 near Jolly sent three people to the hospital Saturday night.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, a vehicle was towing a car hauler with a car on board. A second vehicle hit the trailer from behind causing the vehicle and trailer to drive into the median. The trailer disconnected and rolled losing the vehicle on the trailer. Buesing says the driver of the second vehicle fell asleep at the wheel.

One person from the first vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injures.

The driver of the second vehicle was okay. Two passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

