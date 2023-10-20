ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a crash on Highway 281 in Windthorst that claimed someone’s life.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the fatal crash occurred near the Dollar General on Highway 281 in Windthorst on Friday afternoon, October 20, 2023.

Sgt. Gutierrez said the crash involved three vehicles. No other information has been released at this time, including the cause of the crash and the deceased’s identity.

Officials with the Windthorst Independent School District announced in a Facebook post that tonight’s volleyball game has been canceled. Although the post does not address the reason for the cancelation, a Windthorst coach told our newsroom that the cancelation was related to the fatal crash.

Details are limited at this time. Our newsroom is working to gather more information from local authorities.