CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic is stopped or moving at a crawl after a wreck in Bellevue involving a semi-truck occurred Wednesday just before Noon.

According to DPS Trooper Dan Buesing north bound lanes on US HWY 287 are blocked to allow for emergency services to work the crash.

Air Evac is on scene of the crash. Injuries are unknown currently. Trains were also stopped due to wreckage being on the tracks.