Crashworks holds space themed summer camp ahead of Blue Origin launch

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Tuesday many in Texas and around the nation will be watching the historic flight to the edge of space by Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Here in Texoma, campers and staff at CrashWorks summer camp got to do some space exploration of their own.

Crashworks held its Space Makers: The First Generation Space Camp today.

“I know some kids, they came because they want to be an astronaut or they want to work with NASA and they just love seeing everything take off on the television,” said Liberty Reitz, Summer Camp Counselor for Crashworks.

Camp counselors say that’s one of the reasons they wanted to have camp be space themed. It was a perfect opportunity to educate on the topic of space travel.

“Kids don’t always get to see the technology and engineering side and how it’s not just working with computers but there’s so much behind it,” said Kristan Winter, Communications Manager at Crashworks.

Children attending the camp got to participate in a lesson on space and space travel, work as a team constructing a rocket ship and each camper also got to build their own space ship and the fact that camp landed right before the big launch on Tuesday is just a coincidence.

“We plan all this stuff at the beginning of the year so who knew that he was going to head into space this summer but it all worked out,” said Winter.

Camp counselors Liberty Reitz and Eliana Massey say introducing kids to these different subject areas is so they know they can be anything they want to be.

“I just love coming to work and being able to sort of explore so many different things. [And] I feel like the kids have the same experience because they get to explore lots of different things too,” said Eliana Massey, summer camp counselor for Crashworks.

Crashworks is hosting day two of their space camp tomorrow and you can find more information on how to register here.

