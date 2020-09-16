Crashworks launches kick-starter campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One downtown Wichita Falls business is struggling to survive amid COVID-19 and now they’re asking for your help.

Crashworks Steam Studio & Makerspace was built to enhance children’s creativity and learning, but when COVID hit the attendance began to fall.

Now the founder has launched a kick-starter campaign to try to make up for some of the lost revenue.

How it works is those that donate will in exchange have a chance to utilize Crash Works’ educational tools at a discounted rate.

“Basically your going to purchase one of the rewards they have memberships they have a whole year of crash kits there is parties and stuff that you can book and we set a goal we set a goal of fifty thousand dollars and we have to meet that or we get none of that money so its all or nothing,” Owner Shuana Larocque said.

The last day is October 22.

Crashworks is also hosting its first event to get the community involved.

Crashworks is also hosting its first event to get the community involved.

The event is called Box Forts and Beers