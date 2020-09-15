Crashworks needs community help starts Kickstarter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace opened in October of 2018 in efforts to provide a space where the community could come together to create, learn, and grow in an open-ended, fun, and educational environment.

To ensure Crashworks will be able to continue servicing the community, owner Shauna LaRocque has started a Kickstarter project to raise funds.

COVID-19 has presented our community, our country, and the world with some unique challenges. The team at CrashWorks knows that this Kickstarter won’t fix all our problems, or make up for all the lost revenue…it’s not a guarantee for an increase in camp/class attendance or a promise of more business. It IS, however, a show of support from our community that you still believe in what we’re doing. It’s a pat on the back and a “We’ll get through this together.

If you’d like to donate to the Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace Kickstarter project you can click here.