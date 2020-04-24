Crashworks provides Field Trip in a Box for kids at home during pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Since school is out for the rest of the semester, kids won’t be able to go on previously scheduled field trips, so Crashworks Steam Studio and Makerspace has a plan for that.

Owner Shauna LaRocque said they are putting together what they call a Field Trip in a Box where students can create, learn and grow through imagination and creativity in the comfort of their homes.

These boxes include a virtual tour of the studio, a guided virtual Makerspace challenge and two digital science demonstrations featuring the most popular experiments among other things.

“With the Field Trip in a Box they have some creative freedom to say ‘I am going to engineer, I am going to think through these things, I am going to use the engineering process, the scientific method, to put something together,’ and it doesn’t have to necessarily be led by a parent, but it is something the whole family can do together,” LaRocque said.

LaRocque is urging the community to help sponsor these boxes for teachers in the counties that generally visit the studio on field trips.

The boxes are $12 each and available at the studio.