WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Shauna LaRocque started CrashWorks STEAM Studio and Makerspace five years ago.

The focus of the studio is to incorporate STEAM-based learning.

“I think that it really helps prepare them for things that they’re going to learn later in life,” said LaRocque. “In our public school system today, we don’t often have a lot of time to do the kind of fun, hands-on learning activities that meet all of those kinesthetic and ways that children learn. When they come into CrashWorks, they get to kind of have a hands-on experience, at their pace, without a fear of failure— since we use mostly recyclable materials.”

Being a former school teacher, LaRocque knew firsthand what the students could miss out on in the classroom.

Her discovery center looks to bridge those gaps and allow children to be truly creative.

She has seen firsthand how this style of education allows for growth.

“I think that’s one of the best things about being here, is getting to see them, at an early age, really foster those things that they enjoy, see how that progresses into their personality, and also, you know, possible career fields down the line,” said LaRocque.

Within her five-year business tenure, LaRocque noticed some highs and lows throughout the journey.

When COVID hit, her business took a bigger hit, one her studio is still recovering from.

“Honestly, we’re still recovering from COVID,” said LaRocque. “We still find ourselves trying to make up that money and time lost. Then our big move to our great, amazing, new space here, really, I think, put a damper on the momentum that we had pre-2020.”

Despite the ups and downs, LaRocque still finds a way to foster a sense of creativity through education.

For up-to-date information on what the studio is doing, click here.