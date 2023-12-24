WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Christmas spirit jingled all the way down Indiana Avenue in CrashWorks STEAM Studio and Makerspace.

The STEAM studio hosted a Mommy & Me: Messy Munchkins Christmas; where the kiddos participated in some holly-jolly-themed activities.

The little elves participated in ornament making, Christmas painting, drawing, coloring some “snow”, and so many other activities.

Christmas themed sensory style play allowed the moms to relax from the hustle and bustle of Christmas time while also playing with their children.

