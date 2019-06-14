CrawDaddy’s Cajun Seafood set to open June 17

If there’s one thing more difficult than starting a business, it’s making sure it stays successful. That’s the hope for the newest Wichita Falls restaurant, CrawDaddy’s Cajun Seafood, getting ready to serve some hungry Texomans. When business officially gets underway, restaurant staff are confident business will keep coming long after the doors open for the first time.

“The anticipation is high,” CrawDaddy’s Cajun Seafood Executive Chef Harvey Miller said.

Miller knows his way around the kitchen. The native Wichitan spent several years at the Wichita Falls Country Club. Growing up, Miller said he was surrounded by women in the kitchen and never thought about a cooking career, until one day when he saw his grandfather doing the cooking.

“I remember calling a cousin of mine and saying: ‘Hey! Pops is in the kitchen cookin’ and it’s good!”

It was that experience that led Miller to become a student of food. That passion is something one of CrawDaddy’s co-owner Tim Berardi knows will come through via the food as well as the atmosphere.

“We put you in a place that you want to be. It’s just a really soothing atmosphere. The service, we give you a maiden voyage,” Berardi said.

But as recent history shows, not all maiden voyages, meaning Wichita Falls restaurants, stay afloat. However, Miller believes CrawDaddy’s will be sticking around and for one of many reasons.

“Consistency. I’ll make it happen. That’s all I know how to do is make it happen,” Berardi said.

CrawDaddy’s, at 1028 Central East Freeway, is set to open its doors Monday, June 17 at 11 a.m.