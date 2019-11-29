Crawdaddy’s could be closing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seafood restaurant in Wichita Falls could soon be closing its doors for good after failing to pay thousands of dollars in rent.

Friday, a notice was placed outside of Crawdaddy’s off of Central East Freeway.

The notice is to vacant premises, demand for payment and to announce the change of locks.

According to the landlord Gary Mehan, the owners owe more than $75,000 in rent and additional rent.

The owners have been asked to vacate the premises within three days.

Crawdaddy’s lease has been terminated and a legal case could be pending.

The restaurant is owned by Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade. General Manager Tim Beradi is also listed on the notice.

Beradi told Texoma’s Homepage he sold his share of the business in August.

Crawdaddy’s opened in June, serving cajun favorites like gumbo, lobster bisque, alligator bites, and of course, crawfish.

If all of the past due rent payments are paid in full, the landlord wouldn’t say if he would continue to lease the property to the owners.