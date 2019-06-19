CrawDaddy’s to re-open Thursday after short training period

Texomans can get back to the new Cajun restaurant after an opening week and a short closure for training.
On Tuesday, the chef of CrawDaddy’s Seafood and Steaks announced on Facebook that they’re temporarily closing for service training one day after their grand opening.
The chef at CrawDaddy’s released this Facebook statement Wednesday afternoon.
“After a couple of days of reorganizing & training we are ready to open back up to the public tomorrow Thursday at 11:00 a.m.. Our new kitchen hours will be Mon-Sun from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. & 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. We appreciate the kind words and support of our customers and are looking forward to this journey with you.
Hope to see you all soon,
HL Miller”