IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Those who evacuated from a home off Peterson Road due to a big fire around noon Tuesday afternoon are back home now.

Around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, fire crews were called to an address in the 1900 block of Peterson Road for reports of a controlled fire that had gotten out of control.

According to The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire started as a grassfire. When they arrived on the scene a pile of tires and a truck tractor were burning.

Lieutenant Tim Sousa with the Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department said three out-buildings received minimal damage. Also, propane tanks may have been in danger.

There was an explosion of some kind but Lieutenant Sousa said they are not sure at this point exactly what exploded.

Iowa Park VFD, Wichita West VFD, Sheppard AFB FD, Frieburg Cooper VFD and Electra FD all responded to the scene to assist.

This fire remains under investigation.