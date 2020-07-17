UPDATE: One person transported in motorcycle crash

UPDATE: July 17, 2020, 2:05 p.m.

Officers with WFPD responded to an accident at Seymour Hwy and Tanglewood.

According to WFPD, A blue 2014 Hyundai Elantra turned left from Seymour Hwy to travel north on Tanglewood.

A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Seymour Hwy through the intersection at Tanglewood.

According to the driver of the Hyundai, she turned in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to strike her car.

The driver of the motorcycle was eventually transported to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The motorcycle had no passenger.

The Elantra was occupied by the driver and two children.

The occupants of the Elantra were not injured but the Elantra was taken away from the scene by a wrecker.

The motorcycle was impounded because the driver has a suspended license.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Tanglewood and Seymour Highway.

The crash involved a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle and blue Hyundai Elantra at 12:54 p.m. Friday.







Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department and AMR are on scene.

One person has been transported.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.