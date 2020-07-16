Crews responding to fire at Jordan Craft BBQ

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita West VFD* and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a fire at Jordan Craft BBQ located at 7503 Seymour Hwy.

According to authorities, the fire was located in a part of the side building/bar used during concerts.







Hayden Price, co-owner, told us he believes the cause of the fire is electrical.

The restaurant will have regular business for Thursday.

*CORRECTION a previous version of this story stated that Wichita Falls Fire Department was on scene when it was Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department.