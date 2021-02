WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire crews are cleaning up an accident blocking US-82 near Clyde Morgan Road after an incident early Monday morning.

The incident was next to Jordan Craft Barbecue and details are unknown at this time but early reports said an 18-Wheeler truck was overturned and blocking the road and has now been moved.

The driver of the Semi-Truck is unharmed.

