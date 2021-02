IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a fire at a nursing home in Iowa Park.

According to reports, Iowa Park Healthcare Nursing Home on North Third Street is on fire with smoke and flames coming out of the roof.

Patients are being moved across the street to shelter in the Kidwell Elementary School gymnasium.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.