One taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash at Fairway and Kell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

Around 4 p.m., police and firefighters responded to Fairway and Kell about a possible pin-in crash.

According to WFPD, three cars were involved, leaving one flipped over trapping two people inside. Both were rescued by Wichita Falls firefighters and one was taken to United Regional. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The drivers of the other two cars were not taken to the hospital.

Avoid the area if possible.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.