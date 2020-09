PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Crews are working to restore in the city of Petrolia after a main water line was busted by a construction crew.

City officials estimate water services will be restored “in a few hours”.

City officials will keep their Facebook page updated if any kind of boil order is issued in the future, however one has not been issued yet.

This is a developing story, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information becomes available.