Crime in Wichita Falls: Murders double in 2020, violent crime increased

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The year 2020 will go down as one of the most tumultuous years in history, marked by a pandemic and protests.

In addition, the State of Texas saw a significant increase in the reported number of violent crimes in 2020 as compared to 2019, despite the overall crime rate dropping.

The City of Wichita Falls, however, did not follow the statewide trend, increasing in violent crimes, property crimes, and the overall crime rate.

Between 2019 and 2020, Wichita Falls saw violent crimes increase by nearly 11%, with the number of murders more than doubling and the number of assaults increased by nearly 38%.

Property crimes, which occur much more frequently than violent crimes, only increased by less than one full percentage point, and while burglary and auto theft both increased, there were a total of 83 fewer larceny reports.

Overall, crime increased in Wichita Falls between 2019 and 2020 by 1.9%.