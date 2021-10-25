Crime of the Week: 1996 Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a cold-case homicide.

The crime happened on October 8, 1996 in the 200 block of Homes Avenue.

The victim, Richard Gregorie, was shot and killed.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.00.