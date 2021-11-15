Crime of the Week: $30,000 in damage caused by unknown suspects during burglary of storage business

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 5:30 p.m. November 1, 2021, and 8:30 a.m. November 2 at All Size Storage, located in the 4000 block of Jacksboro Highway.

Two unknown suspects broke into multiple storage units, causing over $30,000 in damage as well as theft of property.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.