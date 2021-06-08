Crime of the Week: Aggravated assault at corner of Kemp & Avenue E

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving an aggravated assault.

The crime happened on May 25 at about 10:59 p.m. at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Avenue E.

An unknown black male shot the victim in the leg, then fled the area in a black colored Suburban.

The suspect’s height is approximately 5’10” – 6′, approximate weight is 220 – 240 pounds. The suspect is bald and was wearing a black jacket.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.