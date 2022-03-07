WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help solving an aggravated robbery during recent winter weather in Texoma.

The crime happened on Friday, February 25, 2022 at around 2:05 a.m. at the Econo Lodge located at 1700 Seymour Highway.

Wichita Falls was in the midst of a wintry blast, with several Texoma schools and businesses closing beginning Tuesday evening, February 22 and lasting until Friday.

According to Brian Bohn, Coordinator for the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers program, the victim told police she allowed an unknown white male and white female into her room to use her phone due to the weather

Police said once inside the hotel room, the suspects threatened the victim with a weapon and robbed her of several items.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.