WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police.

On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street.

Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the time the arrow was shot toward the building. Investigators believe the patrol car was the intended target, not the building.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.