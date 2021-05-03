Crime of the Week: Break-in at Champions Golf Course

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened between 3:20 p.m. April 23, 2021, and 6:45 a.m. April 24, 2021, in the 1900 block of Barna Drive.

Unknown suspects broke into a storage building belonging to Champions Golf Course. The suspects stole multiple pieces of lawn equipment, a utility trailer, and an E-Z-Go golf cart.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.