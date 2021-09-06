Crime of the Week: Burglar takes guns and John Deere Gatore

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a habitation and theft.

The burglary happened on August 2 and August 3 in the 1000 block of Ridgeway.

On August 2, unknown suspects broke into the residence and stole a browning 12 gauge over /under shotgun. The next day on August 3 unknown suspects stole the resident’s 2010 camouflage John Deere Gatore from under the carport.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

