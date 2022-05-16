WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Crime Stoppers are asking for help are asking for your help in solving a burglary.

The crime occurred on May 10 around 3 p.m. on Sarasue Lane.

The suspect in the video is seen entering a residence under construction where he then took a 42 gallon drum with copper wiring inside. The copper wiring was valued at approximately $1,000.

Police need your help in identifying the suspect captured on video.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.