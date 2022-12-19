WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department need help finding who burglarized Lone Star Dollar Saver #7.

It happened on Sunday, November 27, at 3602 Sheppard Access Road. Police said someone broke in and stole scratch-off tickets, a digital video recorder system, and the cash register machine.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers 24 hours at 940-322-9888 or go online to P3TIPS.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.