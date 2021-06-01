Crime of the Week: Burglary at Texas Tire

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding the person or persons responsible for breaking into a Wichita Falls police car and taking police equipment Monday.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened in the early morning hours of April 28 in the 3200 block of Kemp Boulevard at Texas Tire.

Unknown suspects broke into the building stealing several hand tools, tires, American racing wheels and an unknown brand welder.

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.