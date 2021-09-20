Crime of the Week: Burglary in Halloween masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The crime happened on September 4 at approximately 4:41 a.m. at the Vapor Village Smoke Shop in the 4500 block of Southwest Parkway.

Two unknown suspects wearing Halloween masks broke into the store and stole numerous items.

The following images were released by Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers on Facebook:

The police have very little information about this crime and could use your help.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.00.